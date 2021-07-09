Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.66% of Research Alliance Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $5,466,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $6,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,200,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RACB opened at $10.00 on Friday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

