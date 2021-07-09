Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

