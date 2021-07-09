Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIOT. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BIOT opened at $9.69 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

