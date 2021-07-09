Sculptor Capital LP Takes $2.51 Million Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

