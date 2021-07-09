Sculptor Capital LP Sells 45,000 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Jiya Acquisition were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.