Sculptor Capital LP Sells 203,759 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,759 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

