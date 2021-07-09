Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,610 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Gores Holdings V worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

