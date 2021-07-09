Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,282.76 ($16.76) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92). Approximately 2,845,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,888,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($17.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 1.97 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

In other news, insider Patrick Maxwell bought 1,820 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,123 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,438.60 ($26,703.16).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

