Scotiabank Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sector Perform

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 530,405 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

