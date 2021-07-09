Scotiabank Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.78.

TSE ITP opened at C$28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.28. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$11.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

