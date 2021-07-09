Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,765,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,180. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27.

