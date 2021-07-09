Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDMHF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $499.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.62.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

