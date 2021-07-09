Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Lifted to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SDMHF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.62. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

