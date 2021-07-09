Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $531.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $531.00.

SARTF stock opened at $574.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 0.57. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $574.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.36.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

