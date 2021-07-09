SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.33 ($156.86).

SAP stock opened at €123.18 ($144.92) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.31. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

