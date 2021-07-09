Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $143.42 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

