Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

