Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $15.16 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,063 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 136,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

