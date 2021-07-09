Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

