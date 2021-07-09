Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

