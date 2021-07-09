S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 600.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFOR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up GBX 4.16 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 651.16 ($8.51). 370,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,071. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 586.93. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 675 ($8.82). The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -816.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

