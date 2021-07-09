Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $27,000 Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $832.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

