Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,641 Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leju were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.82. Leju Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.