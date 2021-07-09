Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,366 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of MPX opened at $15.59 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.