Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,690 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.