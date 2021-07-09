Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.35. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

