Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch Sells 40,655 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $13,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 216,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 357,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

