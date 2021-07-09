Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,424.80 ($18.62) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

