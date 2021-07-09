Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $69.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.