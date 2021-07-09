Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$185.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$146.50 on Wednesday. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$95.05 and a 1 year high of C$158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 13.5400006 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

