Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $131.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.43.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.04. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,680,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

