Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 216.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $7.70 on Friday, reaching $427.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.09 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52-week low of $136.28 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

