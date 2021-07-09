Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High at $290.97

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $290.97 and last traded at $290.97, with a volume of 6495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.41. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

