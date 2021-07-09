Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.98. 15,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

