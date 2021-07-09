Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.89. Ricoh shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

