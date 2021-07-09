RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 4.1%

RH (NYSE:RH) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $722.50 and last traded at $718.83. 8,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.
The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
About RH (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.