RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Up 4.1%

RH (NYSE:RH) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $722.50 and last traded at $718.83. 8,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

