RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,418 shares of company stock valued at $436,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

