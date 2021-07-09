Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 105,059 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $65.42 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Revolve Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

