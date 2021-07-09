Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 35,260 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH)

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.