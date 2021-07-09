Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RAAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,350,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,704,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

