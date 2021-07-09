Reviewing GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GrowMax Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 4 11 0 2.73

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $23.98, indicating a potential downside of 29.59%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources -87.01% 7.71% 3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $862.13 million 4.61 -$593.21 million $0.56 60.82

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matador Resources.

Risk and Volatility

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

