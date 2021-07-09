Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.