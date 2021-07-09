Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 2.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.81. 4,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 912,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.13.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

