Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz Sells 13,273 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,561,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00.

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

