Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $77,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

