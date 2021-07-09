Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $710.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 697.55 ($9.11), with a volume of 54917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

RNWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £537.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

