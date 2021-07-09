ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 2.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.99. 3,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,761,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

