Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 72,597 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,597 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 453,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

