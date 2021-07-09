Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $21.68 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.