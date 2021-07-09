Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

